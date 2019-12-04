Streets Is Done: Murderous F-Boy George Zimmerman Sues Trayvon Martin’s Parents For $100 Million

George Zimmerman Sues Trayvon Martin’s Family And Lawyer For $100 Million

George Zimmerman is still walking among us. On Jay-Z’s birthday, it seems only right that we remind everyone that “streets is done“.

Today it was announced via press release that the man who killed Trayvon Martin in cold-blood for no reason whatsoever is now suing the dead boy’s parents, attorney Ben Crump, and several others for $100 million.

Again, streets is done.

Larry Klayman, founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch and a former U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutor is representing George Zimmerman in a lawsuit alleging that the prosecution’s key witness in his 2013 murder trial, Rachel Jeantel, was an imposter and fake witness. The suit, styled Zimmerman vs. Crump et. al, filed in Florida state court, also alleges defamation by the Martin family attorney Benjamin Crump.

The release goes on to allege that Crump and others “produced” a witness named “Diamond Eugene” who was eventually revealed as Rachel Jeantel. Jeantel was on the phone with Trayvon when he was gunned down by Zimmerman and Zimmerman/Klayman are accusing her of being instructed to give false statements to get Zimmerman convicted.

All of this bulls#!t is based on a book and a movie written by some Hollyweird hack named Joel Gilbert called The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America. Gilbert claims that Rachel was not actually on the phone with Trayvon when he was killed, instead, it was a girl named Brittany Diamond Eugene who was “switched out” when she alleged refused to lie on Zimmerman.

Joel Gilbert, Larry Klayman, and especially George Zimmerman can SMDFTB. Desus and Mero fans will understand the acronym.

The audacity of these pieces of s#!t.

Streets. Is. Done.