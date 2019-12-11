“Truth Be Told” Exclusive: Michael Beach And Mekhi Phifer Play Octavia Spencer’s Hubby And Ex!

“Truth Be Told” Stars Michael Beach And Mekhi Phifer Talk Love Triangles And Exes Who Are Trouble

Michael Beachh and Mekhi Phifer are the husband and ex-boyfriend of Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) an investigative journalist who is the center of the drama on “Truth Be Told”, a new series coming to Apple + on December 6. The actors talked to BOSSIP about their dynamic, why Poppy is trouble and clashes between the classes ahead of their premiere.

Here are their character breakdowns:

Ingram Rhoades played by Michael Beach

Poppy’s husband and her rock, a distinguished man who knows his own considerable worth. A strong and steady attorney who defied his elitist family to marry Poppy.

Markus Killebrew played by Mekhi Phifer

Poppy’s ex, a former ball player and a former detective in the Oakland Police Department. He jumps at the chance to help Poppy investigate the Chuck Buhrman murder.

The first three episodes of “Truth Be Told” are currently streaming on Apple TV +.