R&Bae Eric Bellinger Releases “Cuffing Season 3” In Time For Holiday Lovin’
- By Bossip Staff
Eric Bellinger Releases Cuffing Season 3
Grammy-award winning singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger continuously drops hits for the ladies, and has written some of your fave RnB bangers. Have you checked out Cuffing Season 3 yet? Its streamed 29 million times so far and we find it to be perfect mood music for the season! Check it out here, let us know what ya think!
