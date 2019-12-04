Bae Of The Day: Mary J. Blige Is Getting Finer With Age And We Must Appreciate Her

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Celebrities Attend Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks Game

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Mary J. Blige Stays Fine

Did you see Mary J. Blige pulling up to the Knicks game in her auntie final boss uniform? Did you see the crispiness of her hat? Whatever the case, her recent vitality has the whole internet being reminded that she is still as fine as she has ever been.

We wanted to jog the rest of the net’s memory by bringing back pics of Mary’s best bae and body looks from recent memory.

You musta forgot Miss Mary is slaying.

View this post on Instagram

Goodbye #HotGirlSummer. Hello #BadBitchFall 📸 @robertector

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    #CapricornSeason 📷 by @robertector

    A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

    View this post on Instagram

    LIVING MY BEST FUCKIN LIFE! 🎂

    A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.