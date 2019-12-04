DVSN And Future Deliver Visuals For Cuffin’ Season Anthem “No Cryin'”

- By Bossip Staff
DVSN "No Cryin" Feat Future

Source: LeSean Harris / Warner Records

DVSN And Future Drop Video For No Cryin'”

 

Last month, dvsn released this year’s new R&B club anthem “No Cryin” featuring Future and today, the OVO Sound duo share the new video for the track.  Dvsn – singing heartthrob Daniel Daley and award-winning producer Nineteen85 – continue their hot-streak this year.

 

The visual guest stars Keke Palmer and shows a “troubled” relationship and a group of girlfriends encouraging sis to hit the club for the night to forget her man. Dvsn and Future remind us of the golden city boy rule: “ain’t nobody crying in the club.”  Peep the video above and tell us what ya think!

