Black Girl Magic: Grind Pretty Teams Up With Yandy Smith-Harris For Special Edition Holiday Box

Online Platform Grind Pretty Teams Up With Reality Star, Yandi Smith-Harris For Special Edition Holiday Box

Grind Pretty, the online platform designed for female entrepreneurs in the beauty and lifestyle space today announced its partnership with reality star and entrepreneur, Yandi Smith-Harris. The collaboration is part of the brand’s quarterly subscription service and will include products from Smith-Harris’ company, Yelle Skin Care.

“We’re excited to be working with Yandy on this partnership and couldn’t have asked for a more fitting boss to Grind Pretty with,” said Mimi J, CEO of Grind Pretty. “We wanted to continue our mission of encouraging female entrepreneurship by pushing female-owned businesses forward and that’s what we did with this collaboration.”