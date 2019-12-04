Who Said Dat? Billy Dee Williams Denies Gender Fluid Accusations ‘What The Hell Is Gender Fluid?’

Billy Dee Williams Denies Gender Fluid Claims

82-year old Billy Dee Williams damn near broke the Internet over the weekend when reports circulated that he identifies as “gender fluid”. But on Wednesday, the Star Wars legend spoke out about the claims in an interview with The Undefeated — and come to find out, Williams doesn’t even know what the term means. Just like many stories that make their rounds on social media, Billy Dee’s words were taken out of context, according to him. He told Undefeated:

“Well, first of all, I asked last night. I said, ‘What the hell is gender fluid?’ That’s a whole new term.”

He added:

“What I was talking about was about men getting in touch with their softer side of themselves. There’s a phrase that was coined by Carl G. Jung, who was a psychiatrist, who was a contemporary of Sigmund Freud. He coined a phrase that’s, ‘Anima animus.’ And anima means that is the female counterpart of the male self, and the animus is the male counterpart of the female.”

And just so things won’t be misconstrued again, Billy Dee made it clear:

“No, no, no, I’m not gay — by any stretch of the imagination. Not that I have anything against gay people. But personally? Not gay. I wasn’t talking about sex, I wasn’t talking about being gay or straight. People should read [Jung]. I mean, it would be an interesting education for a lot of people.”

Welp, there you have it folks. Lesson learned.