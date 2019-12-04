Close Up: Debra Martin Chase Speaks To The Idea Of Audience’s “Slave Fatigue” Regarding ‘Harriett’ [Video]

Debra Martin Chase Talks “Slave Fatigue” Regarding ‘Harriett’

Black art is in an interesting and sometimes-mercurial space right now. Black-created content, TV shows, movies, and the like, are being produced and released on nearly a weekly basis in recent years.

While the rate of content is moving with significantly more horsepower than in the past, the TYPE of content isn’t always suited to the broad tastes of Black audiences. To put it another way, we (some of us) are tired as HELL of seeing slave movies and art related to potentially triggering Black trauma.

That said, you can see why, despite the fact that the tone and message in the newly released Harriett is not one of utter defeat at the hands of white folks, there are some who still view it as a “slave” flick and have been wary of supporting it.

The film’s producer, Debra Martin Chase, recently spoke on The Hollywood Reporter’s Close Up about the psychological effect of what she terms “slave fatigue” on Black movie-going audiences.

What say you? Do you look at Harriett as just another slave movie?