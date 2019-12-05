Gender FluWHET? OG Panty Sizzler Billy Dee Williams Warp-Speeds Away From “Gender Fluid” Label, Sparks Twitter Chaos

Billy Dee Williams Clarifies “Gender Fluid” Comments, Sparks Chaos

Legendary panty sizzler/space crusader Billy Dee Williams just wanted to promote his upcoming blockbuster “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”–the final chapter of the iconic saga–but found himself caught up in another kind of saga stemming from an interview with Esquire where he came out as “gender fluid.”

Well, at least that’s what we thought based on the excerpts and headline:

“I never tried to be anything except myself,” he said. “I think of myself as a relatively colorful character who doesn’t take himself or herself too seriously.”

“You see I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine,” Williams explained. “I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.”

But that’s not exactly what happened according to the 82-year-old star who scrambled to clarify his comments by admitting that he didn’t even know what gender fluid means. Yep, a MESS that made an inspirational story into a major miscommunication that sent Twitter into a tailspin.

This tickled me…….. Billy said here y’all go. Slow down…. https://t.co/DUfuCz7w18 — Sylvia K. Alston (@SylviaKAlston) December 4, 2019

