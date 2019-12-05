Soup Cookie, Say What?! 49ers Radio Personality Tim Ryan Suspended For Saying “Dark Skin” Helps Lamar Jackson Hide The Football

Tim Ryan Suspended By 49ers For Comments About Lamar Jackson’s Skin Color

Lamar Jackson has been the subject of a LOT of dumb comments since he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens to play quarterback in 2018, but this one takes the cake.

San Franciso 49ers radio personality Tim Ryan has been suspended for comments he made Wednesday about Jackson’s skin color according to an ESPN report.

During a broadcast on Bay Area radio station KNBR’s “Murph & Mac” show, Ryan went on a racist a$$ tangent while ironically praising the Ravens MVP-frontrunner. It literally sounds like a colorist dozens joke that kids play in elementary school. Let Ryan tell it, one of the reasons that Lamar Jackson is so good at football is because he’s so Black that opponents can’t even see the ball…

Yes. He ACTUALLY said that. Don’t take our word for it though, press play on the video below and hear it for yourself.

The 49ers immediately suspended Ryan for his insane commentary.

“We are disappointed in Tim Ryan’s comments earlier this week, and have suspended him for the upcoming game,” the statement said. “We hold Tim to a high standard as a representative of our organization and he must be more thoughtful with his words. Tim has expressed remorse in a public statement and has also done so with us privately. We know Tim as a man of high integrity and are confident he will grow and learn from this experience.”

Upon his suspension, Ryan issued a public apology:

“I regret my choice of words in trying to describe the conditions of the game,” Ryan said in the statement. “Lamar Jackson is an MVP-caliber player and I respect him greatly. I want to sincerely apologize to him and anyone else I offended.”

White folks, watch your mouths.