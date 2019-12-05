BlackInkCrewCHI: Tearful Ryan Henry Faces His Family After Painful Murder Of His Sister And Niece [Video]

Ryan Henry Talks To Sister And Mother About Thier Relationship

Ryan Henry is hurting but he isn’t so keen about letting people know his pain, especially not his family.

On the new episode of Black Ink Crew, Ryan sat down with his sister and mother to talk about why they are so distant and how their relationship has changed since the murder of his older sister and niece.

Check out the life-changing conversation in the video below.

Prayers up for this family.