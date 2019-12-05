Fabolous Finally Addresses Emily B Domestic Fight, Says They Worked Through It ‘Internally’ [Video]

Fabolous Addresses Viral Video Of Fight With Emily B

In March 2018, Fabolous shocked everyone after footage of him and Emily B engaging in a spiraling domestic fight hit the internet. This week on ‘Ebro In The Morning’, the rapper finally addressed how the couple dealt with it and moved on.

We just had to deal with it internally it wasn’t about dealing with it publically. I think publically everybody is gonna have their opinions…but the clarity that I was looking for was inside. Because that’s the people that I have to deal with every day, those are the people that I care about, that I love. I want to make sure they were clear about what was going on.

After the brief statement on the incident, Fab did say that he would rather have Emily B there to address it before he wrapped up his comments.

Looking at the video is different from being inside of it. I don’t really like engaging in it (the story) without Emily B being involved.

Fab then sent his fan an apology.

I apologize for coming across in a light that I didn’t want to be represented in. It’s hard to, after the fact, change people’s opinions on seeing a video of something, cuz people make their own judgment. All I can really do is apologize for being in a light that is not showing me as my best self. That’s it.

Fab starts to address everything around the 8-minute mark.