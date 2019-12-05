Hot Ones: John Boyega Talks ‘Star Wars’ Hot Takes While He Takes On The Wings Of Death [Video]

John Boyega is making his rounds before the release of his latest film, Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, which is set to hit theaters December 20th. And luckily for us, Hot Ones was on his list of stops.

Find out how the South London superstar is with spicy food as he goes against the wings of death. During the episode, he discusses his best Star Wars hot takes, remembers an epic meal with Harrison Ford, and shows off his drawing skills.

Check out John Boyega in the Hot Ones season finale down below: