Lil’ Yachty, Yung Miami, JT, & More Celebrate Lil’ Baby’s 25th Birthday With Hennessy Toast In Atlanta

- By Bossip Staff
Lil Baby 25th Birthday In Atlanta

Source: Prince Williams / Prince Williams

QC Celebrates Lil’ Baby’s 25th Birthday With Hennessy Toast In Atlanta

Tuesday night, Lil Baby, surrounded by family, friends, and label mates, celebrated his 25th birthday with Hennessy V.S at American Cut Steakhouse in Atlanta. The “Woah” rapper sipped on Hennessy V.S cocktails and a three-course dinner in true birthday king style. Lil Yatchy, City Girls, and Money Bagg Yo, Pee, & more joined to celebrate the littuation! Must be nice!

 

Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Celeb Association, Did You Know

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.