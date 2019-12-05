Ryan Henry On Headline Heat
Season five of Black Ink Crew: Chicago was a roller coaster, and we mostly have Ryan Henry to thank for that. The season started ended with Ryan revealing that he had to get rid of some of his crew. And ish got a little messy when he fired Charmaine on her day off. As the boss of the Chi-Town crew, Ryan is no stranger to making headlines.
Fortunately for us, the ink god stopped by to clear up some of the headlines BOSSIP has written about him, including whether or not he smashed Miss Kitty, and the real reason behind him firing Charmaine. Season six also reveals a more vulnerable side of Ryan, who has come to terms with the fact that he’s been using the shop to not deal with the passing of his sister, Nova, whom he lost to domestic violence in 2009.
Catch Black Ink Crew: Chicago every Wednesday night on VH1. Check out the full video above to see what else Ryan had to say.
