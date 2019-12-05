Fortunately for us, the ink god stopped by to clear up some of the headlines BOSSIP has written about him, including whether or not he smashed Miss Kitty, and the real reason behind him firing Charmaine. Season six also reveals a more vulnerable side of Ryan, who has come to terms with the fact that he’s been using the shop to not deal with the passing of his sister, Nova, whom he lost to domestic violence in 2009.

Catch Black Ink Crew: Chicago every Wednesday night on VH1. Check out the full video above to see what else Ryan had to say.