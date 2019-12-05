For Your Viewing Pleasure: Eddie Murphy Reveals He’s Returning To Stand-Up In 2020 [Video]

Eddie Murphy Has His Sights Set on a 2020 Return to Stand-Up

Eddie Murphy stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday afternoon to talk with the host about his plans for the next year. Throughout the interview, the comedian talks about what fans can expect from his return to hosting Saturday Night Live this month, upcoming projects, and all about starting to work on a new stand-up routine.

“I’m gonna start kinda working [it] out in the beginning of the year and then when it’s ready, you know, I’ll try to give myself eight or nine months to get it ready,” he explained, adding that fans can expect some surprise small club appearances.

Check out what else Murphy had to say about his return to film, stage, and more down below: