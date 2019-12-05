Mo’ Money: Travis Scott Announces New Collaborative Album To End 2019

Travis Scott Announces New Collaborative Album “Jack Boys”

Travis Scott was one artist who definitely had a major 2019, to say the least. Coming off his highly successful 2018 which saw the release of his album “Astroworld”, Travis has been touring ever since the album hist streaming services. He headlined two legs of his on tour, curated two successful “Astroworld” festivals, headlined every Rolling Loud even catching a serious knee injury during the last stop. Aside from touring, he secured the coveted Netflix bag for his documentary “Look Mom I Can Fly”. Not leaving any coin on the table Travis also was able to release his own Reeses’ Puff limited edition box. Travis has shown his business acumen is A1 and he will not leave the coins for anyone else’s pockets. All while collecting his bags he’s fought rumors that he and his billionaire baby momma Kylie Jenner were falling out. While Kylie has been rumored to be getting cozy with Drake and rumored to have spent some time with Tyga, Travis went back to what he knows best, his work.

Travis Scott has officially announced one last project to close out 2019 with a bang, a compilation from his label Cactus Jack Record. The official title for the compilation is “Jack Boys” and will feature his signee’s such as Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, and his DJ, DJ Chase B. Travis is still playing by his own rules launching a line of merch that will come with his album on his official website TravisScott.com, a move that Nicki Minaj wasn’t too fond of when it put his “Astroworld” album above her album “Queen” back in 2018.

Hopefully, Travis’ compilation won’t block anyone else from hitting #1. If any artist was thinking of releasing in December it might be wise to wait. The first single for his labels project will be his recent release “Highest In The Room“. The track has had major success breaking Spotify’s single-day streaming record just last month. Safe to say Travis is setting up to hit the road again and luckily this time some new music will accompany the outing and his Cactus Jack Family will join him.