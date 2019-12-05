Blew-A-Bag: Zonnique Breaks Down How She Spends HER Stacks AND Her Momma’s Money [Video]

2019 Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Zonnique On BET’s ‘Blew-A-Bag’ Describes How She Spends Money

Zonnique has secured herself quite a few bags in her day and she isn’t shy about spending them to acquire all the things her heart desires. She’s also not shy about dippin’ into her momma’s pocketbook to blow a few of her bags either.

Check out Zonnique’s appearance on BET’s Blew-A-Bag to see exactly what all that spending has gotten her.

Must be nice…

