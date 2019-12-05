New Trailer Alert: “Family Or Fiance” Returns To OWN In January

“Family Or Fiance” Returns To OWN Saturdays Nights Starting January 11

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network’s hit reality series “Family or Fiancé” will return to Saturday nights with all new episodes starting January 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The series hosted by relationship expert Tracy McMillan, follows engaged couples who bring their disapproving families together for three days under one roof! Sounds like fun, right? Well peep the trailer above and let us know if you plan on TUNING IN!