Alleviate Holiday Stress With This Portable Heated Massager On Sale

Holiday stress is real. There’s an overabundance of workload, errands, social and familial obligations — enough to drive anyone on the brink of burnout. Maybe you’re starting to feel it now. Maybe you’re teetering on the edge of exhaustion but can’t escape the whirlwind of your stressors — at least not yet anyway.

When you feel stress creeping in, and you can’t squeeze in a quick nap, you can whip out the Shiatsu Portable Back Massager to take the edge off. Now on sale for an extra 15% off, it delivers a targeted, rejuvenating massage wherever and whenever you need one. Place it on your chair, and it will soothe the pain, knots, stiffness, and soreness in the spots you need, particularly around the shoulders and neck. It has a heating function for extra comfort and long flexible straps that can help you reach hard-to-massage areas. You can even customize your massage with the varying speed levels built-in.

Get a relaxing massage wherever you go with this portable wonder. It usually retails for $129.99, but you can get it for only $49.99. Enter the code MERRYSAVE15 at checkout for an extra 15% discount, bringing the price down to $42.49.

Shiatsu Portable Back Massager with Heat – $49.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.