Save An Extra 15% On This Sewing Machine That Can Sew Just About Anything
A missing button here, a loose thread there — we’re betting our bottom dollar that you have a couple of items in your closet that could use a bit of repair. You probably don’t have the time to fix them yourself or bring them to a tailor shop, so you just leave them untouched in your cabinet. It’s a shame, really.
When you do get around to restoring them or do a bit of reconstruction, you can trust the SINGER Heavy Duty 4411 Sewing Machine to help you with the legwork. A powerful machine that delivers 1,100/min sewing speed, not only can it handle minor repairs, but also heavy-duty projects like crafting a trendy tote or making a new dress. It features 11 built-in stitches, all of which can be customized by length, width, sewing seams, and more. There is a free arm that makes completing projects like hemming trousers and sewing children’s clothing much easier, and a stitch selector dial that can create buttonholes in a jiffy. And with its heavy-duty metal frame, you can rest assured that it will last you for years to come.
Sew just about anything with this elite sewing machine. Usually $229.99, you can get a refurbished (read also: good as new) unit for only $89.99. Score an extra 15% off and get it for only $76.49 when you enter the code MERRYSAVE15 at checkout.
