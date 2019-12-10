Save An Extra 15% On These Earphones With An Unbelievable 150-Hour Battery Life

An increasing number of people are 86-ing the cord and switching to the wireless life, but a lot of them have a common gripe: most wireless earphones have shoddy battery. How can one enjoy the flexibility they give if they’re just going to run out of juice in an hour or two anyway?

The folks at Kharbon Audio recognized this very problem and came up with a solution: the Kharbon IP67 Wireless Earbuds, which are billed as the longest-lasting IP67 wireless earbuds.

Designed to keep up with your busy lifestyle, these bad boys have an unbelievable battery life, lasting an impressive 150 hours with the charging case. Not only that, but with their 100% IP67 waterproof rating, you can enjoy your playlists in any situation. These earphones don’t slack on sound quality, either. Thanks to graphene technology and Bluetooth 5.0, they can deliver unparalleled sonics all while maintaining a seamless connection.

On any given day, these earphones would set you back $200, but for a limited time, you can snag a pair for only $79. Enter the code MERRYSAVE15 at checkout and you can get it for only $67.15.

