Conquer The Skies With The One Of The Lightest Carry-On Bags On The Market

The key to a fun and memorable vacation is traveling light, because a trip can easily be spoiled if you’re hoisting around luggage that’s double your weight. You probably don’t want to feel forced to cough up a dizzying amount of money just to pay for baggage fees either. If you’re taking the skies soon, make sure to pack light, and house your belongings in a carry-on that won’t take up too much of your baggage allowance.

Weighing only 6.2 lbs, the Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner is one of the lightest suitcases out there. It features durable 360-degree spinner wheels for easy transport and professionally-engineered interior category compartments that allow for a think-free packing experience. It also has a secluded laundry compartment to keep dirty garments separated, something that’s missing in most carry-ons on the market. It even has an integrated packing checklist, so nothing gets left behind.

Its MSRP is typically $298, but you can get it on sale for only $154.99 for a limited time. Score an extra 15% discount and get it for only $131.74 when you enter the code MERRYSAVE15 at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.

