Congratulations! Deelishis And Her Boo-Thang Raymond Santana Get Engaged

Deelishis & Raymond Santana Are Officially Engaged

Congratulations are in order for ex-reality star Deelishis, she’s officially an engaged woman. Earlier today, Raymond Santana shared with everyone that he popped the question to Deelishis while they were at a restaurant in Atlanta. From the clip, it appears that friends were around to capture the surprise proposal.

Santana joked that haters were going to be mad now that he’s making Deelishis his wife-to-be.

Yea its official..ya can really hate me now!! @iamsodeelishis is officially off the market… shes all mines…#GODgavemethegoahead

Hit play to see it!

Earlier, we reported that Raymond Santana refuted rumors that he was already legally married while courting Deelishis. Maybe that message in his caption was for those ‘haters’ speculating? So far Deelishis has been quiet about her new rock and fiance.

Congratulations to them!