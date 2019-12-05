Breaking: LeSean McCoy & Delicia Cordon SETTLE Suit Accusing Him Of Setting Her Up To Be Robbed & Beaten

NFL Star’s Ex-Girlfriend Accused Him Of Orchestrating Horrific Assault

NFL star LeSean McCoy has reached a settlement deal with his ex gal pal Delicia Cordon in a lawsuit accusing him of setting her up for a brutal assault and robbery last year.

Lawyers for the exes filed court papers Dec. 4 stating that they’d reached an out of court settlement in the case, but were mum on specifics. But all signs point to a financial settlement. The suit was dismissed with prejudice, so Cordon cannot sue McCoy again over the incident, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The mom of two filed the suit against the Kansas City Chiefs running back last year for allegedly being the mastermind behind a July 2018 home invasion at his Atlanta-area property where Cordon had been living.

Cordon said an unknown person slipped into the mansion while she was sleeping, pistol-whipped her and stole several pieces of jewelry before fleeing. The perpetrator has never been arrested, and Cordon said in court papers that her ex-lover set up the entire thing.

Cordon alleged that McCoy wanted her out of his home after their relationship soured and demanded she return pricey jewelry he’d gifted her. McCoy has denied any wrongdoing.

The case was making its way through the courts, moving from state to federal jurisdiction, and McCoy and his co-defendant Tamarcus Porter filed motions to get the case dismissed.

However, both sides came back this week and announced the settlement.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Cordon and McCoy for comment.