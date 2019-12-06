Redemption: 10k Projects CEO Explains Why He Gave Tekashi 69 A $10M Deal

10k Projects CEO Explains Why He Gave Tekashi 69 $10M Deal

While Tekashi 69 sits behind bars in upstate New York the world around him is tirelessly trying to get him back on the streets again. We all know it’s a certain mix of people who can’t wait to catch him on the streets to due him harm. However, the majority of people invested in his freedom are ready to finish business they started with him. Tekashi has been locked up for almost exactly a year for federal firearms and racketeering charges. This week news broke that the prosecutors and all parties involved have approved granting a recommendation for reduced to no time at all, for time served for his participation. Shortly after his infamous testimony, news spread that he had inked a deal from behind bars with his former label 10k projects reportedly worth $10 million.

Many didn’t understand how or why this would happen but it seems now we have better insight into this business deal and decision. In an exclusive interview with Variety Elliott Grange, son of famed UMG CEO Lucian Grainge referred to the business deal, not as a second chance but an “opportunity”.

“Tekashi knows how to get under people’s skin,” Grainge said in the interview. “He is an addictive, charismatic human being—and very intelligent, but he made some unfortunate choices in regard to the people he surrounded himself with. Knowing him like I do, since he was [called] Daniel Hernandez, I wouldn’t be doing a good job as a human, let alone a label head, if I didn’t try to help him. I’m not giving 6ix9ine a second chance, just an opportunity. The rest is up to him. The artist himself has to make those choices.”

As you can assume this is not only a big opportunity for Tekashi but also for the entire staff of 10k projects. Hate him or love him the kid is comical and can sell records and get the Internet attention.

Tekashi will reappear in court on December 18th and could be free that day as well. We’ll keep you updated on how this all plays out.