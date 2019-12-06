Issa Baby: Hazel-E Confirms Pregnancy With Ultrasound Photos
Hazel-E Confirms She’s Preggo
Reality star Hazel-E is getting ahead of the internet chatter and announcing she’s pregnant herself. Hazel took to Instagram to last night to formally announce she’s expecting a baby after an unnamed source connected to ‘Love & Hip Hop’ leaked information that she was pregnant to the media.
In her announcement, Hazel shared actually ultrasound photos of the growing baby. How precious!
View this post on Instagram
He put that lil 👼🏽 in my ultrasound. I’m so nervous, happy, and anxious to take this journey but God had a plan when he placed you in my life @devonwallerofficial . We went half & made it thru the first trimester! (I wasn’t gone hide it from y’all forever, just wanted to make sure we secured the 👶🏽) 🙌🏽 #2020Baby #omgimfinnabeawholemom & a Wife #GodAnsweredAllMyPrayers 🙏🏽
Hazel, who is engaged to model De’Von Wailer, is apparently already through her first trimester. She says she wasn’t trying to hide the news from fans forever, just waiting for the perfect moment to share it. Good for them!
