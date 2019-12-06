Follow Your Gut: Tahiry Talks Having Absolutely ZERO Regrets Turning Down Joe Budden’s Proposal On Television [Video]

Tahiry Reflects On Turning Down Joe Budden & Where They Are Now

The new season of “Love & Hip Hop New York” is approaching and it will be interesting to see where some of these relationships land, especially between Tahiry Jose and her ex of many years, Joe Budden. While visiting The Real, Tahiry clued the ladies in on how she feels about Joseph Budden currently and answers the question of whether or not she regrets turning down Joe’s marriage proposal in Time Square on national television in front of 5.1 million viewers.

Quick answer: No.

Hit play to find out why Tahiry is at peace with putting Joe and the possibility of marriage with him in the past.