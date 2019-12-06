Ritz, Please: Atty. General Bill Barr Racist-ly Questions Whether “Communities” Who Don’t Respect Police Should Have Their Protection

Bill Barr Says Black People Need To Respect Cops Or Lose Their Service

Attorney General William Barr is one of these conservative white people who don’t necessarily holster their racism and bigotry on their hip in plain sight like police officers, but it’s definitely tucked in the small of their back and easy to reach.

Earlier this week Barr presented the Third Annual Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing. The cop Oscars for lack of a better comparison.

During his speech, Barr spoke about how hard a job that the police have and how dangerous and thankless it is. To that end, Barr further extrapolated his theory that certain “communities” (see: Black folks and other minorities) are ungrateful according to PavlovicToday:

Specifically, he attracted a whirlwind of controversy while speaking on the need to respect law enforcement officers, ending with the ominous statement, “if communities don’t give that support and respect, they might find themselves without the police protection they need.”

Essentially, the Attorney General of the United States, one appointed by a racist Donald Trump, believes that if we don’t clap, cheer, and kiss cops’ a$$ then police officers might not be willing to do the jobs WE PAY THEM to do because they will be too in their feelings to serve and protect us.

F**k Bill Barr. A pox on his house. Peep the clip (Fast forward to 16:00)

Maybe we don’t trust or respect the pigs because of all the murderous violence they enact on us without consequence. Just sayin’.