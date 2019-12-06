For Your Viewing Pleasure: Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Perform ‘Bandana’ Songs On NPR’s Tiny Desk [Video]

Freddie Gibbs And Madlib Stop By NPR’s Tiny Desk

One thing you’ll find a lot of hip-hop fans agreeing on is the fact that Freddie Gibbs and Madlib made something truly special with Bandana–so it’s only right the rapper/producer duo comes together to perform some of those tracks live on NPR’s Tiny Desk series.

“Education,” “Gat Damn,” “Soul Right,” and “Freestyle Shit” are all shown some love in this epic 12 minute performance, where it’s made obvious just how much Gibbs and Madlib love these tracks and making music together. Check out the video down below to see for yourself: