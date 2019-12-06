‘A Beautiful Future For Atlanta’: Belvedere Vodka Celebrates Local Leaders With Janelle Monáe

Belvedere Vodka Celebrates Local Leaders With Janelle Monáe

Last night ATL was set ablaze by Janelle Monáe and Belvedere vodka. The GRAMMY-nominated songstress/actor/activist celebrated Belvedere’s “A Beautiful Future” Campaign in Atlanta with the A-Town’s most influential identities.

The evening featured an immersive dinner with the “A Beautiful Future” theme built on the namesake program, which kicked off last year in Chicago when Belvedere and Monae hosted a brunch for Monae’s grassroots movement, Fem the Future, a movement dedicated to advancing awareness and opportunities for women and those who identify as women through music, arts, mentorship, and education.

In a future-forward manner, Janelle hosted an esteemed crowd of guests while honoring Atlanta hometown heroes, Nikishka Iyengar (CEO & Founder, The Guild ), Dr. Fahamu Pecou (Interdisciplinary Artist & Scholar, Fahamu Pecou Art), and finally Christina Rice (Social Entrepreneur & Founder, OMNoire) for their Atlanta community contributions – all local leaders who share Belvedere and Janelle’s shared vision of a future where natural character, integrity, diversity, and self-expression are celebrated.

Other high profile guests included Jamie Chung, Rotimi, Keisha Knight-Plum, BOSSIP’s Janee Bolden, Brad James and Dallas Austin.

The evening’s tastemakers, trendsetters and celebrity friends of Janelle Monáe were welcomed with an exclusive red carpet entry, then encouraged to sit at an immersive table where they shared their experiences, lifted their voices and participated in the dialogue of what a “beautiful future” means to them through the lens of diversity, equality, and self-expression.

The evening culminated with a special surprise for Janelle, an artistically decorated birthday cake courtesy of Belvedere.

Belvedere, which translates to “a place from which one sees beauty,” was created by a collective of determined and optimistic individuals at the fall of the communist era in Poland, who have since worked tirelessly to create a vodka of taste and character. Meanwhile, Monáe, whose own artistic journey reflects a similar determination, leads the multi-faceted collective of artists at Wondaland, which features a breadth of voices, styles, and figures coming together to revolutionize the future of music, arts and culture.

See more photos from Janelle Monáe and Belvedere’s “A Beautiful Future” Campaign celebration on the flip.