Big Boy’s Neighborhood: The Game Responds To Wack 100’s Comments About Nipsey Hussle Not Being A Legend [Video]

The Game Stands By Wack 100 And His Comments About Nipsey Hussle

While The Game has been known over these past few months for being one of Nipsey Hussle’s biggest advocates, his manager, Wack 100, upset a lot of fans recently with his comments about the late rapper not being a legend. Game stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Friday morning to talk about his latest album, Born 2 Rap, and the aforementioned disagreement was discussed.

Though many were hoping to see Game go in on his manager, the opposite happened. As Wack 100 sat right next to him, the Compton native stood up for both of their rights to disagree with one another, not always sharing the same opinion.

Check out the full interview down below and catch Game’s comments about Wack at around the 28 minute mark.