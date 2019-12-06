Backstage Behavior: The Weeknd Performs “Heartless” On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ [Video]

The Weeknd Stops By The Late Show To Perform “Heartless”

The Weeknd is back for another album rollout, and following the release of his latest single, he stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a performance.

The live rendition of his new track “Heartless” comes fresh off the song’s music video release. The Late Show performance gives us a very different look at the single, which features The Weeknd backstage at the Ed Sullivan Theater in his brand-new get-up.

Peep the performance down below to see for yourself: