Formerly Fluffy: #BlackInkCHI Star Ashley Flaunts Her NEW Slimmy Trimmy Gym Body

#BlackInkCHI: Don’s Wife Ashley Transforms Her Body With Excercise

Ashley Pickens from ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago” is a whole new woman in just a few months! The mother is showing off her weight loss transformation on Instagram and she looks good! Recently, Ashley shared that she had a health scare after finding out she had a lump on her breast. Don and Ashley let cameras capture her surgery for the season premiere of #BlackInkCHI, which aired earlier this week.

Fast forward, Ashley is in good health! It appears that she’s been going the extra mile with diet and exercise too, after her health scare.

Look at how slimmmmm she is now. Viewers of the show from the first season remember how thick she used to be.

In case you need a refresher, Ashley shows off some before and afters of her body. Hit the flip to see her then and now!