Master Of Craft: Octavia Spencer Breaks Down Her Most Iconic Roles ‘The Shape of Water’, ‘Hidden Figures’, ‘The Help’ And More [Video]

Octavia Spencer Talks About Her Most Iconic Roles With GQ

Octavia Spencer is a goddess-level actress who has pulled every emotion out of us over the years that we’ve been watching her on the big and small screen.

The Oscar Award-winning thespian recently sat down with GQ to do a thorough breakdown of her iconic roles from films like The Shape of Water, Hidden Figures, The Help and several others.

Press play to check it out.

God bless this woman.