Pure Preciousness: Footage Of Genetically Coordinated Stormi Snowboarding Like A Pro Is Melting Internet Hearts

Stormi Is Already Snowboarding

This is TOO cute. Baby Stormi, 1-year-old, is already hitting the ski slopes. It’s a tradition in the Kardashian-Jenner fam to hit the ski slopes in the winter and it looks like they have a little pro in the family now. This year, Kylie Jenner took a trip with her baby girl and the little tot got her first snowboarding lessons.

Here they are, all suited up.

Stormi looks too cute on the board and she has a really good balance too. Hit play to see the pure preciousness that’s blowing up the internet. How is she sooo good?

It wouldn’t be a vacation without Kylie Jenner showing her and Stormi’s designer snow gear, right?

Hit the flip to see it.