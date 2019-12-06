Pure Preciousness: Footage Of Genetically Coordinated Stormi Snowboarding Like A Pro Is Melting Internet Hearts

- By Bossip Staff
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 07, 2019

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Stormi Is Already Snowboarding

This is TOO cute. Baby Stormi, 1-year-old, is already hitting the ski slopes. It’s a tradition in the Kardashian-Jenner fam to hit the ski slopes in the winter and it looks like they have a little pro in the family now. This year, Kylie Jenner took a trip with her baby girl and the little tot got her first snowboarding lessons.

Here they are, all suited up.

View this post on Instagram

storm’s first snow trip ⚡️🌨

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Stormi looks too cute on the board and she has a really good balance too. Hit play to see the pure preciousness that’s blowing up the internet. How is she sooo good?

View this post on Instagram

I can’t handle this 😫😍❄️🏂

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

It wouldn’t be a vacation without Kylie Jenner showing her and Stormi’s designer snow gear, right?

Hit the flip to see it.

View this post on Instagram

Cheers 🥂 white or red wine?

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

Elsa who?

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

❄️🐰

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

baby it’s cold outside

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

 

 

 

