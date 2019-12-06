Baby Of The People: DaBaby Performs Over FaceTime After Missing Hometown Show

DaBaby Performs For Fans In Charlotte Over FaceTime

If there’s one thing you gotta give DaBaby credit for, it’s his undying commitment to his fans.

On Thursday night, the rapper was supposed to travel from New York to Charlotte, North Carolina for Power 98 FM’s Winter Block Party at the Bojangles’ Coliseum. Unfortunately, he didn’t end up making it to his hometown show because he was having some technical problems with his jet while trying to get there.

“I’m mad as hell,” DaBaby said on his Instagram Story. In another post, he wrote, “I’m sorry Charlotte.” Later on, he shared a photo from the inside of the plane with the caption, “Maintenance issue on this weak ass jet. Night of the hometown shown.”

But luckily for fans, he didn’t let that stop him. Baby had the production team at Bojangles put him up on the big screen, where he FaceTimed the audience and explained what happened for him to miss the show. Not only that, he also performed a few of his hits for fans from his plane!

“Thanks to my fast moving team and a few solid supporters at @power98fm we figured out a way to broadcast me live on the jumbo screen at the concert on a FaceTime call,” he wrote on a post about his missed performance. ” #BDBENT Super Star @stunna4vegas held it down and explained to the audience what was goin on. Soon as they heard my voice and saw my face on the screen over a FaceTime call the whole arena turnt up!”

While fans probably still wish they got a full performance from DaBaby, it’s nice to see a rapper so dedicated to their fans that they’re willing to be present anyway possible–even over FaceTime.