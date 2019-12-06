Baby Of The People: DaBaby Performs Over FaceTime After Missing Hometown Show
DaBaby Performs For Fans In Charlotte Over FaceTime
If there’s one thing you gotta give DaBaby credit for, it’s his undying commitment to his fans.
On Thursday night, the rapper was supposed to travel from New York to Charlotte, North Carolina for Power 98 FM’s Winter Block Party at the Bojangles’ Coliseum. Unfortunately, he didn’t end up making it to his hometown show because he was having some technical problems with his jet while trying to get there.
“I’m mad as hell,” DaBaby said on his Instagram Story. In another post, he wrote, “I’m sorry Charlotte.” Later on, he shared a photo from the inside of the plane with the caption, “Maintenance issue on this weak ass jet. Night of the hometown shown.”
But luckily for fans, he didn’t let that stop him. Baby had the production team at Bojangles put him up on the big screen, where he FaceTimed the audience and explained what happened for him to miss the show. Not only that, he also performed a few of his hits for fans from his plane!
“Thanks to my fast moving team and a few solid supporters at @power98fm we figured out a way to broadcast me live on the jumbo screen at the concert on a FaceTime call,” he wrote on a post about his missed performance. ” #BDBENT Super Star @stunna4vegas held it down and explained to the audience what was goin on. Soon as they heard my voice and saw my face on the screen over a FaceTime call the whole arena turnt up!”
Due to circumstances beyond my control I was unable to make it my show in my OWN. city last night🤦🏾♂️ Paid extra for a jet just to make sure this type of shit wouldn’t happen. Although Baby a firm believer in everything happening for a reason I can’t get over the fact that I let my fans(FAMILY) down by not being able to make it. Thanks to my fast moving team and a few solid supporters at @power98fm we figured out a way to broadcast me live on the jumbo screen at the concert on a FaceTime call. #BDBENT Super Star @stunna4vegas held it down and explained to the audience what was goin on. Soon as they heard my voice and saw my face on the screen over a FaceTime call the whole arena turnt up! I just witnessed myself rock a coliseum through a FaceTime call🔥 No matter how it come off anybody that know me personally can tell you I’m one of the most humble people you could meet, especially being in the position I’m in and why I went through to get here. But last night I was humbled even more. God gave me the opportunity to show my city I’m NOT perfect. While at the same time showing me that I don’t gotta be perfect at all for my city to love and support me🖤 For the lessons taught through these unfortunate circumstances I’m forever grateful 🙏🏾 This type of shit don’t happen where we from, they usually would’ve tore that bitch down. But instead y’all helped me write another page in the history book last night. Preciate y’all for understanding🙏🏾 From, Baby. #KeepYaTickets #FREEconcertOTW 👀 #CHARLOTTE 🖤 Moments captured by: @ricodidit & @igot20onmybeat .
While fans probably still wish they got a full performance from DaBaby, it’s nice to see a rapper so dedicated to their fans that they’re willing to be present anyway possible–even over FaceTime.
