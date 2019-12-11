Never Lose Your Keys Again With This Bluetooth Tracker

Misplacing stuff is normal, but sometimes, it can seriously interfere with your life — like when you lose your keys somewhere in the house when you’re running late for work, or when you can’t find your phone when you desperately need to call someone ASAP. If only there was a way to keep tabs on your most important belongings, right?

But there is a way, of course. Meet TRAK — a Bluetooth-powered tracker that connects to your phone and helps you trace a lost phone, a set of keys, or anything else that needs to be found. No bigger than a coin, you tether it to an item that you frequently lose, and the accompanying mobile app will notify you of the item’s location via a series of audible beeps should you misplace it. It even doubles as a remote camera button, making it perfect for snapping selfies.

Normally $50, the TRAK is now on sale for only $19.99. Use the code MERRYSAVE15 for an additional 15% discount and get it for $16.99.

