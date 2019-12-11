Complete Any Look With These Swarovski Huggie Earrings

Fashion, as we all know, is ever-changing. In the accessory department, though, trends change at a neck-breaking pace, so what you see on your Instagram feed now may be completely forgotten the next day. But that’s what makes it exciting. We constantly see something new, and this time around, everyone seems to be all about the huggie earrings.

Found on the earlobes of Meghan Markle and Haley Baldwin, (err, Bieber) huggies are all the rage right now. You can hop on the trend by copping your very own pair, and we highly suggest that you get Atelier Delfina’s Swarovski Micro-Pav’e Pear-Shaped Teardrop Earrings.

Adorned with Swarovski elements, this pair can turn any look into a stunning ensemble. It doesn’t matter whether you’re only sporting a little black dress or a tee and jeans combo. By wearing these, you’ll immediately look all dolled up. They’re 18K gold plated with butterfly backing, and offer a comfortable fit for all-day wear. Plus, they’re hypoallergenic and guaranteed to retain color and shine, so you can trust that you’ll be able to wear them in the years to come.

Valued at $80, they’re now on sale for $13.99. Enter the code MERRYSAVE15 at checkout to get them for only $11.89.

