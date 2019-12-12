Start The New Decade With New Design Skills With The Help Of This Training

Another decade, another opportunity to beef up your skillset and master something that will impress your employers or earn you a high-paying side hustle. If you’re the creative type, learning graphic design could take you places, especially given that visual content is now considered king in the digital world. And there’s no better instructional course to prep you for a career in design than the School of Graphic Design Mastery Bundle, which boasts 40 hours of content to take you from neophyte to a full-fledged pro.

Comprised of seven extensive classes, this learning collection leaves no stone unturned when it comes to acquainting you with the design world. It starts off with the basics of graphic design where you’ll discover essential design theories and software, and then gradually move on to the more advanced stuff. As you jump from one course to another, expect to explore things like photo retouching, branding, logo design, and a bunch of other skills that could definitely pay the bills.

Usually valued at a whopping $1,400, this training bundle is now on sale for only $39. Get an additional 15% off and score it for only $33.15 when you enter the code MERRYSAVE15 at checkout.

The School of Graphic Design Mastery Bundle – $33.15 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.