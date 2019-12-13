This Bluetooth Eye Mask Is The Secret To Sleeping Like A Baby

If you’re like most people, you need a number of accessories to get a proper shuteye. In addition to having the fluffiest pillows and a cozy blanket, you probably also use a sleeping mask to block out distracting light and earphones to listen to your relaxing playlists or mask your partner’s incessant snoring. But that’s too many contraptions, no? Not to mention, having to wear them to bed can be uncomfortable at times.

This is where the Bluetooth Sleep Headphone Eye Mask comes in handy. A hybrid of your two favorite sleep accessories — sleeping mask and earphones — it blocks out both light and ambient noise so you can sleep like a baby.

Available in various colors, this innovative mask is made out of memory foam and finished with a soft velvet covering for superior comfort. It has built-in over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones that are compatible with nearly all Bluetooth-enabled phones and MP3 players, allowing you to listen to whatever puts you to sleep, may it be white noise, a playlist, or a podcast. Thanks to its dual function, this mask can be the key to wake up feeling rejuvenated and well-rested every morning. Isn’t that your goal all along?

Normally retailing for $59, it’s now available on sale for $24.99. Enter the code MERRYSAVE15 at checkout, and you can get it for only $21.24, saving you an additional 15%.

Bluetooth Sleep Headphone Eye Mask – $21.24 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.