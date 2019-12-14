Monitor Your Eyesight At Home With This Award-Winning Device

Do you find yourself squinting more often when you read signs? Or maybe a sudden intense sensitivity to light? How about a recent increase in headaches or migraines? If you answered yes to all these questions, then you’re probably due for a trip to the eye doctor.

If you can’t find the time, though, or if booking an appointment would take too long, you can count on EyeQue™ VisionCheck to do the job. It’s an at-home test that helps you determine if your current glasses prescription is still up to snuff.

Winner of a CES 2019 Innovation Award, this personal vision tracker works with your smartphone. A miniature version of the large apparatus you see at the optometrist, you integrate it with the accompanying app, take the test, and you’ll get your EyeGlass numbers that you can use to order a new pair of glasses. The platform lets you upload previous prescriptions, so you can compare and have access to a complete vision history. You can also use it to take as many tests as often as you deem necessary, so you can keep your EyeGlass Numbers up to date and your vision in check.

A value of $69, you can get it on sale now for only $46.99. You can use the code MERRYSAVE15 to get an additional 15% discount and get it for only $39.94.

Prices are subject to change.

