Jesus Take The Wheel: Detroit Rapper Obie Trice Arrested For Felony Assault After Allegedly Shooting His Girlfriends Son

According to TMZ, ex-Shady Records rapper Obie Trice is facing some serious charges after cops busted him for felony assault with a gun and violating a restraining order.

Trice was reportedly booked Friday morning in Oakland County, Michigan on 2 charges, aggravated felony assault of a family member with a gun and contempt of court for violating a protective order.

Trice had reportedly been drinking all day and got in a fight with his girlfriend. That’s when the girlfriend’s 18-year-old son stepped in, and Obie’s gun accidentally went off, hitting the son in the groin and fracturing his pelvis.

Deputies arrived to see Obie holding a pistol and was quickly ordered to the ground and taken into custody. His bail’s been set at $16,900 and he reportedly is sill sitting in jail at the moment.