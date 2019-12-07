Jesus Take The Wheel: Detroit Rapper Obie Trice Arrested For Felony Assault After Allegedly Shooting His Girlfriends Son
- By Bossip Staff
Obie Trice Facing Felony Assault Charges After Girlfriends Son Gets Shot
According to TMZ, ex-Shady Records rapper Obie Trice is facing some serious charges after cops busted him for felony assault with a gun and violating a restraining order.
Trice had reportedly been drinking all day and got in a fight with his girlfriend. That’s when the girlfriend’s 18-year-old son stepped in, and Obie’s gun accidentally went off, hitting the son in the groin and fracturing his pelvis.
Deputies arrived to see Obie holding a pistol and was quickly ordered to the ground and taken into custody. His bail’s been set at $16,900 and he reportedly is sill sitting in jail at the moment.
