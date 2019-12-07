Pharrell Stops By ‘The Late Show’ To Talk About Time Travel, Growing Up In Virginia Beach & More [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Pharrell Williams On His Love Of Space And Time Travel
Pharrell’s music appears in the Netflix documentary, The Black Godfather, so he went on The Late show with Stephen Colbert to talk about it.
Throughout the interview, the legendary producer reveals just how much he thought about space and time travel as a child growing up in Virginia Beach, and talks about how those themes have influenced his art ever since.
Check out the conversation for yourself down below:
