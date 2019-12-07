Natalie Nunn Exposed For Alleged Slizzard THREESOME With UK Reality Stars, Husband Dumps Her

Natalie Nunn’s Husband Leaves Amid Threesome Allegations

Reportedly, Natalie Nunn is single woman now after being exposed for having a filthy night out overseas according to a report by The Sun. The married woman has been dumped by her husband, Jacob Payne, of seven years after she allegedly cheated on him with English TV personality Dan Osborne during a threesome with ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star Chloe Ayling.

Chloe Ayling was the person who exposed the infidelities of both Natalie Nunn and Dan Osborne. She initially told The Sun she enjoyed a sex session with Dan and Natalie in a hotel room following a drunken night out in London. Dan is apparently married to a reality actress named Jacqueline Jossa, the couple has three kids together.

Here is a photo of Chloe Ayling, the other threesome partner, and Natalie Nunn chilling while naked in a bathtub together from earlier this year.

The publication said: ‘Jacob was so angry when the story came out last night. He has gone to stay with friends and says he needs some time alone. In a last-ditch effort, Natalie post up a photo of herself and Jacob, praising him for being her “best friend’ in this “world full of craziness”.

Apparently, it didn’t work and Payne has been out of the house for several days since the story hit the internet overseas. ‘It’s not looking good and the scandal has broken up their marriage. Natalie is devastated and cannot believe this is happening.’

Natalie and Jacob have been married since 2012 and have a child together.

Yikes! Anyone shocked by this? Hit the flip for photos of Natalie and Jacob before the scandal broke.