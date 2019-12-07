Wholesome Black Daddies: DC Young Fly Decorates Christmas Tree With His Cute Family [Video]

DC Young Fly And Family Get Ready For Christmas

Here’s some family preciousness for your Saturday…

DC Young Fly is a triple threat — a comedian, actor, singer and he’s also a wholesome father and head of household. The westside Atlanta representer is always super proud of his family. His girlfriend Miss Jacky Oh and baby girl Nova spend lots of time with him despite his busy schedule, he makes time for the small things like putting up a Christmas tree.

Miss Jacky shared a clip of her adorable family resurrecting their white Christmas tree and it’s TOO cute.