Yay Sports! Chris Webber Is Ready To Make Peace With University Of Michigan After 10-Year Ban [Video]

Chris Webber To Make Peace With University Of Michigan

For better or worse, Chris Webber is a legendary part of the University of Michigan’s basketball program. “The Fab 5”, Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson, were one of the most exciting teams to ever play in college sports across the board.

In the years since, Chris Webber has been persona non grata, not for the infamous timeout that the called in the national championship game against North Carolina, but more for the booster scandal that got him banned for 10 years.

TMZ caught up with Webber at the airport and asked about the prospect of returning to the school now that Juwan Howard is the head coach.

It will be great to see Chris back in the maize and blue.