Tiffany Haddish Talks About 40th Birthday, Growing Up In Foster Care With Keyshia Cole And Jason Lee [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Tiffany Haddish, Keyshia Cole, Jason Lee Have Foster Care Conversation
This is an interesting conversation between comedian Tiffany Haddish, Keyshia Cole and Jason Lee. All three of these notable folks grew up in foster care and have unique stories to tell. Tiffany starts off by discussing her 40th birthday party and why she always find the “fun” in situations after some advice from Richard Pryor.
Hit play to hear it.
